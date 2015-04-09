* 2014 loss 323 mln euros vs 2013 profit 422 mln
* Fully loaded common equity tier 1 ratio 8.5 pct
(Adds details and background)
VIENNA, April 9 Austrian lender Raiffeisen
Zentralbank will not pay a dividend on 2014 results
after swinging to a loss of 323 million euros ($347.7 million),
dragged down by its central and eastern European arm which is
undergoing a drastic revamp.
RZB, the unlisted parent of Raiffeisen Bank International
(RBI), published its results on Thursday in the
official gazette of the Wiener Zeitung paper.
RBI had already reported a 2014 loss of 493 million euros
and said it would not pay a dividend.
Parent RZB said its fully-loaded common equity tier 1 ratio
under Basel III standards stood at 8.5 percent of risk-weighted
assets at the end of 2014.
The lender, which last year came under the direct
supervision of the European Central Bank, is majority owned by
regional Raiffeisen landesbanks.
The biggest are Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederoesterreich-Wien
with a 34.7 percent stake, Raiffeisenlandesbank
Steiermark with 14.7 percent and Raiffeisenlandesbank
Oberoesterreich with 14.6 percent, according to its
website.
Austria's Volksbanken AG also owns a 4.6 percent
stake and insurer Uniqa 2.5 percent.
RBI Chief Executive Karl Sevelda this week played down the
impact of skipped dividends on RZB's main owners, saying this
was being "overestimated".
($1 = 0.9289 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Angelika Gruber and
Pravin Char)