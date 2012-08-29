* Q2 consolidated profit 160 mln euros vs poll 155 mln

* Expects slight increase in bad loan volumes in H2

* Reiterates that capital increase remains an option

* Shares slip 1.6 pct in early trading (Adds background, share price)

By Michael Shields

VIENNA, Aug 29 Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International is bracing for more bad loans due to the "tense" economic situation in its east European markets, it said on Wednesday.

Rising provisions for bad loans and lower net interest income led to the regional bank's profits more than halving to 160 million euros ($201 million) in the second quarter, slightly better than the average market forecast of 155 million euros given in a Reuters poll of analysts.

However, the lender, which rivals Erste Group Bank as emerging Europe's second-biggest bank behind Italy's UniCredit, maintained its forecast for business volumes to remain stable in 2012 despite the economic headwinds.

"We therefore expect a slight increase in the volume of non-performing loans in the second half of 2012, driven primarily by higher defaults in Hungary, but also in the southeastern European countries," it said.

Its non-performing loan ratio rose to 9.8 percent in the quarter, up 0.9 percentage points from the first quarter, and net provisioning for impairment losses rose 61 percent from the first three months to 247 million euros.

It expected its net provisioning ratio to remain stable or increase slightly this year.

RBI had said in May its first-quarter provisioning was "low" and advised analysts not to extrapolate for the year, warning that provisions in Hungary in particular would stay high.

RBI, whose core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio eased to 10.1 percent of assets at the end of June, reiterated that a capital increase remained an option depending on market conditions.

Raiffeisen officials have played down prospects for a rights issue until market sentiment improves, but investor concern about a potential capital increase has weighed on RBI shares.

RBI shares trade at around 7.1 times 12-month prospective earnings, a discount to Erste on 7.7 times, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine, which ranks analysts' estimates according to their previous accuracy.

RBI's share price was down 1.6 percent at 27.445 euros by 0730 GMT on Wednesday, when the Stoxx Europe 600 banking sector index was down 0.3 percent.

IN THE CROSSHAIRS

Its unlisted parent Raiffeisen Zentralbank group has a core Tier 1 solvency ratio of 10.6 percent of risk-weighted assets after adopting a series of measures this year to help meet European Banking Authority guidelines.

RBI said bank levies it has to pay in Austria and emerging Europe were set to rise in 2012, anticipating an earnings hit of around 190 million euros.

Austrian banks' role as leading lenders in eastern Europe has put them in the spotlight for debt ratings agencies concerned that a severe downturn in the region could require more state aid.

Last month Erste Group Bank cut its 2012 forecast for operating profits for the second time in three months, seeing results slipping from 2011 levels as economies across Europe weaken and its bid to scale back non-core assets hits revenue.

Its first-half operating profit fell 11 percent as costs declined less than revenue.

Meanwhile UniCredit's Bank Austria unit said this month it saw demand for loans slowing in the region after its lending volume rose 3.3 percent in the first half, helping it boost net profits for the period. ($1=0.7958 euros) (Editing by Greg Mahlich and Dan Lalor)