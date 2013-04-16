VIENNA, April 16 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Zentralbank boosted its core tier 1 capital ratio by 1.8 percentage points to 10.9 percent of risk-weighted assets at the end of 2012 under Austrian definitions of capital, it said on Tuesday.

The unlisted parent of Raiffeisen Bank International did not give an end-year core tier 1 ratio under European Banking Authority definitions. It had been 10.0 percent at mid-2012, or 10.6 percent including net profit, well above the EBA's 9 percent minimum for major banks.

"RZB has successfully followed the objective of satisfying the EBA requirements without the help of the state or having to resort to the capital market," Chief Executive Walter Rothensteiner said in a statement. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)