ZURICH Aug 28 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Zentralbank boosted its fully loaded common equity tier 1 capital ratio to 8.7 percent of risk-weighted assets at the end of June from 8.5 percent at the end of 2014, it said on Friday.

The unlisted parent of Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) said first-half profit fell 10.5 percent to 222 million euros ($245 million), adding it could not rule out a 2015 loss.

RBI, the group's main asset, has also said it could make a second consecutive loss this year as it books the bulk of restructuring costs for a radical overhaul in central and eastern Europe.

