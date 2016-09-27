VIENNA, Sept 27 Austrian lender
Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederoesterreich-Wien reported
a first-half net loss of 73.4 million euros ($82.5 million) on
Tuesday due to a 100 million euro write-down in the book value
of its stake in Raiffeisen Zentralbank.
RLB NOe-Wien is the biggest shareholder, with a stake of
almost 35 percent, in Raiffeisen Zentralbank (RZB), the unlisted
parent of central and eastern Europe-focused lender Raiffeisen
Bank International (RBI).
RBI and RZB are considering merging, with the valuation of
each lender and the resulting rate at which shares will be
exchanged a central issue in talks between them.
($1 = 0.8893 euros)
