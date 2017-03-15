VIENNA, March 15 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank
International on Wednesday provided more detail on
what its finances will look like after a merger with its parent
company and targeted a modest increase in the combined company's
capital ratio.
RBI, which said its merger with its parent Raiffeisen
Zentralbank would be completed on Saturday, published
full-year results ahead of schedule last month because its
capital ratio, a measure of financial strength, was
significantly higher than expected.
Wednesday's more detailed figures were in line with those
full-year numbers, but also showed that the combined bank's
fully loaded common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 12.4 percent
at the end of last year, compared with RBI's 13.6 percent. It
set itself a target of around 13 percent for the medium term.
(Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by Jason Neely)