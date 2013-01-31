(Corrects third paragraph to change net loss of about 700 mln euros to net profit, recasts headline and lead)

FRANKFURT Jan 31 Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International posted figures that suggested a net loss of around 140 million euros ($193 million) in the fourth quarter, the bank said late on Thursday.

"Having booked profits of 842 million euros in the first nine months, the situation during the fourth quarter proved to be more challenging due to the macroeconomic environment," the lender said in a statement.

For the full year it anticipates a net profit of about 700 million euros, the bank said.

"Management will propose to shareholders at the annual general meeting the payment of a dividend for 2012 after servicing profit-participation capital," it said, referring to an Austrian form of hybrid capital.

Due to a 30 million euro writedown on a derivatives position, its proprietary trading operations were not able to contribute to group profits during the fourth quarter.

It also said that it wrote down the remaining 29 million euros in goodwill of its Ukrainian unit Raiffeisen Bank Aval in the final quarter. ($1 = 0.7367 euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Anthony Barker)