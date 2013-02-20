VIENNA Feb 20 Austria's Raiffeisen Bank
International proposed on Wednesday raising its 2012
dividend 12 cents to 1.17 euros per share while posting a
well-flagged loss for the fourth quarter.
That was well above the 0.77 euro dividend analysts polled
by Reuters had expected.
RBI posted a 2012 profit of 725 million euros ($968.35
million). Based on the consolidated profit of 842 million it
made in the first nine months, that represented a net loss of
117 million in the final quarter.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average expected a net loss of
113 million euros in the quarter.
RBI said last month it expected a net loss for the fourth
quarter due to writedowns of its Ukrainian unit and other assets
and a tough economy.
($1 = 0.7487 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Cowell)