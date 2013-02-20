VIENNA Feb 20 Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International proposed on Wednesday raising its 2012 dividend 12 cents to 1.17 euros per share while posting a well-flagged loss for the fourth quarter.

That was well above the 0.77 euro dividend analysts polled by Reuters had expected.

RBI posted a 2012 profit of 725 million euros ($968.35 million). Based on the consolidated profit of 842 million it made in the first nine months, that represented a net loss of 117 million in the final quarter.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average expected a net loss of 113 million euros in the quarter.

RBI said last month it expected a net loss for the fourth quarter due to writedowns of its Ukrainian unit and other assets and a tough economy.

($1 = 0.7487 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Cowell)