VIENNA Aug 25 Raiffeisen Bank International could raise its capital within the next 12 months depending on market conditions, emerging Europe's number three lender said on Thursday while reporting second-quarter net profit that blew past market expectations.

"Against the backdrop of our anticipated growth, further strengthening of our capital structure and preparation for the changing regulatory requirements, we are, in our capital planning, evaluating whether a strengthening of our equity is advisable. Depending on market developments, a capital increase may be a possible option within the next 12 months," it said.

Second-quarter net profit of 345 million euros ($497.1 million) beat even the highest estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 0.694 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields and Sylvia Westall)