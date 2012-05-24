VIENNA May 24 Raiffeisen Bank International's
first-quarter profit blew past market expectations as
risk provisons surprisingly fell and it booked one-off gains,
emerging Europe's number three lender said on Thursday.
Consolidated profit doubled to 541 million euros ($680.8
million), easily beating the average estimate of 457 million
euros after minorities in a Reuters poll of analysts and topping
even the highest estimate in the survey.
"Taking into consideration measures already completed, or
close to their conclusion, the RZB group currently reaches a
core tier 1 ratio according to the EBA's definition of 9.3
percent and is therefore in line with the plan," it added.
($1=0.7947 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mikie Nesbit)