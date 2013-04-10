Russian c.bank says sees room for rate cut in H1
MOSCOW, March 3 The Russian central bank said on Friday it sees room for a rate cut in the first half of 2017 as inflation slows down quicker than expected.
VIENNA, April 10 Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International forecast on Wednesday that provisions for bad loans would be steady in 2013 and its net interest income would be flat in what it called "tense" markets.
"In 2013, we plan to slightly increase loans and advances to customers. Given the outlook for interest rates, we aim to maintain the net interest margin at the level of the previous year," it said in a statement confirming preliminary results.
"In light of the economic prospects, the situation remains tense in several of our markets. In 2013, we therefore expect a similar net provisioning requirement as in the previous year."
It reiterated that a capital increase remained an option depending on market developments.
NAIROBI, March 3 Growth in Kenya's private sector plateaued last month, data released on Friday showed, adding to the challenges for President Uhuru Kenyatta as he seeks re-election in August by touting his strong economic performance.
* Purchaser, a unit of co., vendor, company and vendor's guarantor entered into sale and purchase agreement