VIENNA May 28 First-quarter profit at
Raiffeisen Bank International fell to 157 million
euros ($203.1 million), roughly in line with market estimates,
as net interest income edged lower and provisions for bad debt
rose less than expected.
It stuck to its outlook that its net provisioning requirment
this year would be similar to that in 2012 and that it planned a
slight increase in loans and advances to customers. It
reiterated on Tuesday that a capital increase was an option
depending on market conditions.
Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected net
profit after minorities of 150 million euros, down 72 percent
from a year-earlier period when one-off income flattered
results.
