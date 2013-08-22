BRIEF-Philippine Realty appoints Carlos Miguel Paca as vice president of business development
* Appointment of vice president/head of business development effective March 6, 2017
VIENNA Aug 22 Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International expects a slight increase in its net interest margin this year, it said in a statement on Thursday.
The bank, a leading lender in central and eastern Europe, added that it expected similar net provisioning requirements to last year's and a flat or slightly higher cost base.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Michael Shields)
* Appointment of vice president/head of business development effective March 6, 2017
* In February 2017, group achieved property contracted sales of rmb2.08 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 7 Australian shares recouped early losses on Tuesday as gains in financials and healthcare stocks offset a heavy selloff in materials and as investors awaited a central bank policy decision.