VIENNA May 22 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank
International reaffirmed its commitment to its
lucrative Russian operations and trimmed its 2014 outlook on
Thursday while reporting first-quarter profit that easily beat
market expectations.
Announcing it would repay within a month all or part of the
state aid it got during the financial crisis, central and
eastern Europe's second-biggest lender said net profit edged up
to 161 million euros ($220 million), above the average estimate
of 124 million euros in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.
RBI said it now expected lending to hold steady this year
rather than rise slightly and saw risk provisions rising to 1.3-
1.4 billion euros from 1.15 billion in 2013. It reiterated that
"results may be impacted by the ECB Asset Quality Review process
and further deterioration of the situation in Ukraine and
Russia".
($1 = 0.7318 Euros)
