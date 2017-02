VIENNA Nov 28 Profits at Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International rose to 141 million euros ($182.3 million) in the third quarter from 130 million a year earlier, in line with market expectations, as risk provisions fell, the bank reported on Wednesday.

The market had been expecting consolidated profit of 140 million euros, according to a consensus that RBI had compiled itself based on estimates from 18 banks and brokers. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)