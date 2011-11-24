VIENNA Nov 24 Raiffeisen Bank International narrowed its medium-term return on equity (ROE) target to the lower end of its previous range and said it intended to boost the group's capital by the equivalent of up to 3.6 billion euros ($4.81 billion).

"Based on current economic developments, especially in CEE, RBI is aiming for a return on equity before tax of around 15 percent in the medium term, with the inclusion of the acquisition of Polbank," it said. It had earlier targeted ROE of 15-20 percent.

Emerging Europe's third-biggest lender also retreated from its previous view that its non-performing loan ratio would peak in the second half of this year, saying it was no longer possible to predict this accurately.

"However, forecasts of a further slowdown in the economy leads RBI to expect a slight increase in the net provisioning ratio, although it does not foresee a significant rise in non-performing loan volumes.

Its third-quarter net profit of 130 million euros beat market estimates.

