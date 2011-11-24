VIENNA Nov 24 Raiffeisen Bank
International narrowed its medium-term return on
equity (ROE) target to the lower end of its previous range and
said it intended to boost the group's capital by the equivalent
of up to 3.6 billion euros ($4.81 billion).
"Based on current economic developments, especially in CEE,
RBI is aiming for a return on equity before tax of around 15
percent in the medium term, with the inclusion of the
acquisition of Polbank," it said. It had earlier targeted ROE of
15-20 percent.
Emerging Europe's third-biggest lender also retreated from
its previous view that its non-performing loan ratio would peak
in the second half of this year, saying it was no longer
possible to predict this accurately.
"However, forecasts of a further slowdown in the economy
leads RBI to expect a slight increase in the net provisioning
ratio, although it does not foresee a significant rise in
non-performing loan volumes.
Its third-quarter net profit of 130 million euros beat
market estimates.
($1 = 0.7490 euros)
