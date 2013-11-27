Italy to print €3bn May 2028 linker at plus 11bp
LONDON, March 7 (IFR) - Republic of Italy is launching its May 2028 eurozone inflation-linked bond at €3bn size, after order books closed in excess of €6.4bn, according to a lead.
VIENNA Nov 27 Raiffeisen Bank International expects a slight increase in demand for loans in its core markets next year, Chief Executive Karl Sevelda said on a conference call.
RBI, whose core markets are in central and eastern Europe and Austria, earlier on Wednesday reported third-quarter results including a rise in its non-performing loan ratio to 10.3 percent at end-September from 9.8 percent at end-2012.
Chief Risk Officer Johann Strobl said it was difficult to say if non-performing loans had peaked.
"Unfortunately, the non-performing loans are four to six quarters behind the normal development so we still feel some pressure," he said. "Corporate is volatile; retail seems to be fine now." (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
March 7 Brookfield Asset Management Inc said on Tuesday it would buy one of the two "yieldcos" of bankrupt U.S. solar company SunEdison Inc and take a 51 percent stake in the other, for a total of about $2.5 billion.
AMSTERDAM, March 7 Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Tuesday the government should set up a panel with the power to block takeovers by foreign companies that were contrary to the national interest.