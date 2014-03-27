Hong Kong shares set for 4th daily gain on Chinese inflows, Shanghai also up
* HK in a "slow" bull market, aided by Chinese money flows-analyst
VIENNA, March 27 Raiffeisen Bank International plans to make its 2014 outlook more precise once it has a chance to see how customers in Ukraine are maintaining payments amid a political crisis, the Austrian lender said on Thursday.
"Maybe in May when have seen the first quarter and we have understood the March and April payments behaviour of our customers then we ...for sure will change our outlook," Chief Risk Officer Johann Strobl told an analyst call. It earlier said its 2014 outlook for steady risk provisions excluded Ukraine developments.
Strobl said a 30-40 percent devaluation of the Ukrainian currency could boost risk provisions by around 200 million euros ($275.7 million).
($1 = 0.7254 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by William Hardy)
* HK in a "slow" bull market, aided by Chinese money flows-analyst
KIGALI, March 21 Rwanda's initial public offering of a 19.81 percent stake in I&M Bank attracted solid demand from investors, with the subscription rate at 209 percent, the finance ministry said.
* FY profit attributable to equity holders of company hk$3.18 billion versus hk$1.37 billion