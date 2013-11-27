VIENNA Nov 27 Raiffeisen Bank International does not expect to have to make major adjustments to its balance sheet as part of an asset quality review next year, its chief risk officer said.

"I think we work along the European standards and therefore I do not expect a big impact from what I know today," Johann Strobl said on a conference call, adding that small adjustments might be necessary for the European Central Bank-led review.

Chief Financial Officer Martin Gruell said he saw a good chance the bank can defend its current net interest margin level.

Earlier, the central and eastern Europe lender reported a fall in third-quarter net profit that beat expectations thanks to good interest income.

