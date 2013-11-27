Italy to print €3bn May 2028 linker at plus 11bp
LONDON, March 7 (IFR) - Republic of Italy is launching its May 2028 eurozone inflation-linked bond at €3bn size, after order books closed in excess of €6.4bn, according to a lead.
VIENNA Nov 27 Raiffeisen Bank International does not expect to have to make major adjustments to its balance sheet as part of an asset quality review next year, its chief risk officer said.
"I think we work along the European standards and therefore I do not expect a big impact from what I know today," Johann Strobl said on a conference call, adding that small adjustments might be necessary for the European Central Bank-led review.
Chief Financial Officer Martin Gruell said he saw a good chance the bank can defend its current net interest margin level.
Earlier, the central and eastern Europe lender reported a fall in third-quarter net profit that beat expectations thanks to good interest income.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
LONDON, March 7 (IFR) - Republic of Italy is launching its May 2028 eurozone inflation-linked bond at €3bn size, after order books closed in excess of €6.4bn, according to a lead.
March 7 Brookfield Asset Management Inc said on Tuesday it would buy one of the two "yieldcos" of bankrupt U.S. solar company SunEdison Inc and take a 51 percent stake in the other, for a total of about $2.5 billion.
AMSTERDAM, March 7 Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Tuesday the government should set up a panel with the power to block takeovers by foreign companies that were contrary to the national interest.