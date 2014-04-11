VIENNA, April 11 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Zentralbank saw its core tier 1 capital ratio fall by exactly 1 percentage point to 9.9 percent of risk-weighted assets at the end of 2013, it said on Friday.

The unlisted parent of Raiffeisen Bank International is one of six Austrian banks to come under direct supervision of the Euroepan Central Bank later this year.

It proposed keeping its dividend unchanged at 36 euros per share. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Eric Auchard)