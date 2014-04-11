BRIEF-Aldar Properties to invest 1.9 bln dirhams in recurring revenue assets
* To invest AED 1.9 billion in recurring revenue assets on Yas and Reem Islands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
VIENNA, April 11 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Zentralbank saw its core tier 1 capital ratio fall by exactly 1 percentage point to 9.9 percent of risk-weighted assets at the end of 2013, it said on Friday.
The unlisted parent of Raiffeisen Bank International is one of six Austrian banks to come under direct supervision of the Euroepan Central Bank later this year.
It proposed keeping its dividend unchanged at 36 euros per share. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Eric Auchard)
KIGALI, March 21 Rwanda's initial public offering of a 19.81 percent stake in I&M Bank attracted solid demand by investors, with the subscription rate at 209 percent, the finance ministry said on Monday. (Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Kim Coghill)
BEIJING, March 21 China this year may publish rules on outbound investment by Chinese firms that would spell out the sectors in which investing is encouraged and those where it is restricted, state media reported on Tuesday.