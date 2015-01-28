VIENNA Jan 28 Raiffeisen Bank International
(RBI) is planning to extend its capital buffer with a
reduction of risk-weighted assets (RWA) of at least 20 per cent,
which will also affect its Russian business, it said on
Wednesday.
RBI reiterated it was not planning to sell its Russian unit
or undertake a capital hike. Its equity tier 1 ratio (fully
loaded) stands at around 10 percent and its total capital ratio
(transitional) stands at over 15 percent, fulfilling all
regulatory capital requirements, RBI said in a statement.
Its shares closed down 3.2 percent on Wednesday, hitting a
new low.
