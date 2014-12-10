VIENNA Dec 10 Austria's Raiffeisen Bank
International is complying with international
sanctions against Russia, it said on Wednesday, after a media
report that regulators were looking into a bond deal that its
Russian unit helped to arrange.
"Raiffeisen Bank International is fully complying with the
sanctions and paying attention to sanctions compliance
throughout the group, in accordance with actual and legal
possibilities and necessities in the local markets," a
spokeswoman said in response to an enquiry.
The Bloomberg news agency had reported that RBI was drawing
scrutiny from regulators for managing a sanctioned Russian
company's bond sale as U.S. and European Union bans reduce
financing options.
It said that RBI's Moscow-based unit, ZAO Raiffeisenbank,
was one of three advisers that arranged a 10 billion-rouble bond
sale last month by Vnesheconombank.
Quoting an unnamed person with knowledge of the matter,
Bloomberg said EU and U.S. authorities were trying to determine
whether the transaction was handled solely by Raiffeisen's
Russian unit.
Sanctions imposed on Moscow for supporting separatist rebels
in Ukraine ban U.S. and EU banks from long-term lending to
sanctioned banks or helping them to arrange long-term financing.
But they allow local units to participate in deals like VEB's as
long as they are not sold internationally.
RBI has said it remains committed to Russia, its single most
profitable market, but is doing only selective business with
long-term customers.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Larry King)