VIENNA Oct 16 Raiffeisen Bank International is making "good money" in Russia this year and does not expect further problems from Ukraine, board member Peter Lennkh said on Friday.

Speaking at a business conference, Lennkh said the bank intended to sell its Polish unit Polbank before listing the unit in cooperation with the company's buyer. (Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Writing by Francois Murphy; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)