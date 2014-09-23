VIENNA, Sept 23 Raiffeisen Bank International
expects risk costs in Russia to increase in absolute
terms next year as the economy struggles, Chief Risk Officer
Johann Strobl told reporters on Tuesday.
On other subjects, Chief Executive Karl Sevelda said he had
got the message in talks with government officials in Hungary
that the worst may be over for banks being forced to compensate
customers for what authorities called mispriced loans.
He said the Hungarian government had achieved its goal of
ensuring more than half the country's banking sector was in
domestic hands.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Angelika Gruber)