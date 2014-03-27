BRIEF-Aldar Properties to invest 1.9 bln dirhams in recurring revenue assets
* To invest AED 1.9 billion in recurring revenue assets on Yas and Reem Islands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
VIENNA, March 27 Raiffeisen Bank International's chief executive said he was "cautiously optimistic" about the outlook for Russia, despite political tension between the West and one of the bank's core markets in central and eastern Europe.
"The growth prospects in Russia have clouded, but we are convinced that it will remain an attractive banking market when the crisis has passed," Karl Sevelda told the Austrian lender's 2013 results news conference on Thursday.
He said the bank had a grip on risks at its Ukraine business.
Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula has sparked the worst East-West confrontation since the Cold War. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)
KIGALI, March 21 Rwanda's initial public offering of a 19.81 percent stake in I&M Bank attracted solid demand by investors, with the subscription rate at 209 percent, the finance ministry said on Monday. (Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Kim Coghill)
BEIJING, March 21 China this year may publish rules on outbound investment by Chinese firms that would spell out the sectors in which investing is encouraged and those where it is restricted, state media reported on Tuesday.