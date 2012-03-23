VIENNA, March 23 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank
International will not sell new shares in the first
half of this year, the chairman of its unlisted parent was
quoted as saying.
The Raiffeisen group will be able to hit the 9 percent core
tier 1 capital ratio that European regulators demand by mid-2012
so "there will be no capital increase until then", Raiffeisen
Zentralbank Chairman Christian Konrad was quoted as saying by
the Austria Press Agency.
Because its shares are now trading below book value, selling
stock at this stage would be tantamount to "giving away half the
bank. I don't think very much of these plans", he said at an
event late on Thursday, according to APA.
