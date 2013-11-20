VIENNA Nov 20 Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) may increase capital at its Slovenian unit by about 10 million euros ($13.5 million) to help counter "worsening macroeconomic conditions", the Austrian lender said on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman confirmed a report by the Austria Press Agency saying the Slovenian bank would get the move would be approved at a shareholders meeting on Dec. 23.

RBI, central and eastern Europe's No. 2 lender, began scaling back operations in Slovenia late last year but said it would continue to serve clients there.

This week it described Slovenia as one of three markets - along with Ukraine and Hungary - under special review and from which it did not exclude leaving.

Its Slovenian unit is the No. 10 bank in the country with 1.2 billion euros in loans outstanding and 66,000 customers, accoring to RBI's second-quarter report. It lost 11 million euros after tax there in the first half. ($1 = 0.7394 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Louise Ireland)