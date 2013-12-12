VIENNA Dec 12 Raiffeisen Bank International
plans to inject 40 million euros ($55 million) into
its Slovenian unit, it said on Thursday, following an assessment
of how much extra capital is required for the struggling
nation's banks.
Slovenia's central bank said earlier that RBI faced a
shortfall of 113 million euros in its capital-to-assets ratio,
taking its figures from an external audit of banks operating in
Slovenia to determine whether the country would need an EU
bail-out.
An RBI spokesman said on Thursday, "in practical terms, this
means we have a capital increase of 40 mln euros in preparation.
That is going to happen in the next weeks.
"We have some other measures like reduction of business in
place to fulfil the capital ratio," he added.
