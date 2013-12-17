VIENNA Dec 17 Austrian lender Raiffesen
Zentralbank, the unlisted parent of Raiffeisen Bank
International, said its largest sovereign exposure as
of the end of June was to Slovakia.
In data published on its website as part of a European
Banking Authority "transparency exercise", it put its exposure
to Slovakia at 2.16 billion euros ($2.97 billion), to Austria at
1.82 billion, to Hungary at 1.47 billion, to Romania at 1.02
billion, to the Czech Republic at 904 million, to Poland at 469
million and to Slovenia at 148 million.
The European Banking Authority, the European Union's banking
watchdog, said on Monday the share of bonds issued by sovereigns
under stress held by their domestic banks had "increased
markedly" between December 2010 and June 2013.
($1 = 0.7271 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)