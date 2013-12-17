VIENNA Dec 17 Austrian lender Raiffesen Zentralbank, the unlisted parent of Raiffeisen Bank International, said its largest sovereign exposure as of the end of June was to Slovakia.

In data published on its website as part of a European Banking Authority "transparency exercise", it put its exposure to Slovakia at 2.16 billion euros ($2.97 billion), to Austria at 1.82 billion, to Hungary at 1.47 billion, to Romania at 1.02 billion, to the Czech Republic at 904 million, to Poland at 469 million and to Slovenia at 148 million.

The European Banking Authority, the European Union's banking watchdog, said on Monday the share of bonds issued by sovereigns under stress held by their domestic banks had "increased markedly" between December 2010 and June 2013.

