VIENNA May 22 The chief executive of Austria's
Raiffeisen Bank International used letterbox firms in
the British Virgin Islands and Hong Kong for property deals that
he did not report to his employer, Austrian magazine News said
on Wednesday.
News said Herbert Stepic's name had surfaced in an Offshore
Leaks project by the International Consortium of Investigative
Journalists, a campaign to expose the owners of secretive trusts
in offshore centres. News is an Austrian partner in the project.
Raiffeisen said it was investigating whether Stepic, 66, had
complied with the law and the bank's internal guidelines.
Stepic has been a main architect of Raiffeisen's expansion
into central and eastern Europe, where it is now the region's
second-biggest lender.
In a summary of a joint report with Germany's Sueddeutsche
Zeitung released ahead of publication on Thursday, News said
Stepic owned mailbox firms Yatsenko International Ltd. in the
British Virgin Islands and Takego Holdings Ltd. in Hong Kong.
It quoted Stepic as saying: "The information you have is
basically accurate" but adding: "It is important to assert that
the firms named are not offshore constructions".
He referred to them instead as "project companies" used to
buy three flats in Singapore with income taxed in Austria.
Asked why he did not make the firms public, he said the
arrangement was offered as standard by Swiss bank UBS
to preserve the privacy of customers.
A UBS spokesman said the bank had no immediate comment.
Asked if he had later paid tax in Austria on the income from
selling one of the Singapore flats, Stepic said he had "always
acted in line with tax regulations".
RBI and its unlisted parent Raiffeisen Zentralbank
confirmed the quotes from Stepic were accurate and that he had
been asked to give the full facts surrounding the case.
"The internal compliance department was instructed to
consider this information for compliance with relevant
legislation and internal policies and regulations. This process
is under way," it said in a statement.
"Once this analysis is complete, the responsible bodies will
evaluate the results and draw the necessary conclusions."
A spokesman for Austria's Financial Market Authority
watchdog said bank executives can in principle invest their own
money as they see fit as long as they uphold required standards
for orderly business and personal reliability.
Those who use deals to circumvent the law, avoid tax or
launder money would be subject to review, he added.
Whether bankers need to report deals transacted on their own
account to their bank depended on the bank's internal
guidelines, he said.
(Reporting by Michael Shields, additional reporting by Caroline
Copley in Zurich; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)