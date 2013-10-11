VIENNA Oct 11 Austrian prosecutors have opened
an investigation into suspected tax evasion by Raiffeisen Bank
International's former chief executive Herbert
Stepic, they said on Friday.
Stepic stepped down from emerging Europe's second-biggest
lender in May in what he called an effort to spare the Austrian
bank from damaging publicity over personal property deals.
He has denied any wrongdoing in using front companies in the
Caribbean and Asia to buy flats in Singapore in 2006 and 2008
but said he decided to quit out of loyalty to Raiffeisen.
"An investigation has been launched based on a voluntary
report," a spokeswoman for Vienna prosecutors said, confirming a
report by the newspaper Die Presse. Voluntary reports refer to
corrected tax returns that people file.
Stepic, who still works as an adviser to Raiffeisen, was not
immediately available to comment. Raiffeisen declined to
comment.
