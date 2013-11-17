BUCHAREST Nov 17 Raiffeisen Bank International is in talks to sell its Ukrainian unit, its chief executive said, as the bank seeks ways to raise about 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion) to pay back state aid and meet new capital regulations.

"We are constantly testing the environment in which we are acting and naturally we also hold talks - but we will decide when the time is right," Karl Sevelda told Austrian journalists in Bucharest in remarks embargoed for Sunday.

Sevelda said RBI was in no hurry to carry out a capital increase to boost its balance sheet, though that remained an option, and said the bank had no plans to cut its dividend deeply or to scrap it.

"We were always a dividend stock and that's what we want to remain," he said. ($1 = 0.7421 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; writing by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Keiron Henderson)