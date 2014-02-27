VIENNA Feb 27 Raiffeisen Bank International held around 450 million euros ($615 million) worth of Ukrainian sovereign bonds at mid-February, almost all of it in local currency so less risky than foreign-currency debt, it said on Thursday.

It said a "significant part" of its foreign-currency lending there had been written down in recent years. Its Ukrainian branches were open and there were no restrictions on lending, the Austrian bank said. ($1 = 0.7317 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber, Writing by Michael Shields)