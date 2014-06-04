VIENNA, June 4 Raiffeisen Bank International's
Ukraine unit Aval has held up relatively well this
quarter so far despite the country's weakening economy and
political crisis with Russia, Chief Executive Karl Sevelda told
shareholders on Wednesday.
"I can say in April and May the bank did not develop all
that badly," Sevelda said, even as the bank takes a restrictive
approach to lending in an economy it expects to shrink 5 percent
this year.
"In the past weeks we have seen an increased influx of
customers who are shifting ties not just from Russian banks but
also from Ukrainian banks. In all of course it came to an
outflow of deposits, as is normal in crises," he said.
He said the bank's holdings of Ukrainian state debt had
fallen below 300 million euros ($409 million) at the end of May
due to a weaker currency and debt repayments. It had been 386
million at the end of March.
($1 = 0.7342 Euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields)