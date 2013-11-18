VIENNA Nov 18 Raiffeisen Bank International said on Monday it had no fixed plan to sell its Ukrainian unit, although it was in talks with various interested parties.

RBI's chief executive had told journalists in Bucharest at the weekend that it was in talks to sell the unit, Aval, and would make a decision "when the time was right". It said on Monday it wanted to clarify its position.

"Dialogues have been entered into with these parties, in order for the offers to be evaluated and a basis to be established for a decision as to whether and at which price the Raiffeisen Bank Aval could be sold," it said.

"In addition to the Ukraine, markets such as Hungary and Slovenia are currently under special review and a withdrawal from these markets cannot be excluded."

(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)