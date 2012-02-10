VIENNA Feb 10 Austrian lender Volksbanken AG has filed a legal challenge to Raiffeisen Zentralbank's issue of non-voting participation capital agreed by RZB shareholders in December.

"We wanted to clarify this and get some assurances," a Volksbanken spokesman said after RZB announced in the official gazette on Friday it faced a suit over the decision taken at an extraordinary shareholders meeting.

"In RZB's view there is no material reason to challenge the decisions of the shareholders meeting," an RZB spokesman said.

Officials at the commercial court in Vienna were not immediately available to comment on the legal skirmishing.

The move was unlikely to promote friendly ties between the groups. Volksbanken has tried in vain to sell back its roughly 5 percent stake in RZB to help shore up its balance sheet.

RZB has said the sale of participation capital would optimise the group's structure and improve its position under Basel III capital rules for banks.

It used the capital to buy some shareholdings that Raiffeisen's regional banks hold in network banks in emerging Europe.

RZB, the unlisted parent of Raiffeisen Bank International , is in the process of generating around 3 billion euros ($3.99 billion) in capital at group level.

It is among the banks that need to reach a 9 percent core capital target by the middle of 2012 under guidelines set by the European Banking Authority. ($1 = 0.7517 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)