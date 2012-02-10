VIENNA Feb 10 Austrian lender Volksbanken
AG has filed a legal challenge to Raiffeisen
Zentralbank's issue of non-voting participation capital
agreed by RZB shareholders in December.
"We wanted to clarify this and get some assurances," a
Volksbanken spokesman said after RZB announced in the official
gazette on Friday it faced a suit over the decision taken at an
extraordinary shareholders meeting.
"In RZB's view there is no material reason to challenge the
decisions of the shareholders meeting," an RZB spokesman said.
Officials at the commercial court in Vienna were not
immediately available to comment on the legal skirmishing.
The move was unlikely to promote friendly ties between the
groups. Volksbanken has tried in vain to sell back its roughly 5
percent stake in RZB to help shore up its balance sheet.
RZB has said the sale of participation capital would
optimise the group's structure and improve its position under
Basel III capital rules for banks.
It used the capital to buy some shareholdings that
Raiffeisen's regional banks hold in network banks in emerging
Europe.
RZB, the unlisted parent of Raiffeisen Bank International
, is in the process of generating around 3 billion
euros ($3.99 billion) in capital at group level.
It is among the banks that need to reach a 9 percent core
capital target by the middle of 2012 under guidelines set by the
European Banking Authority.
($1 = 0.7517 euros)
(Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Michael Shields;
Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)