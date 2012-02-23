* May buy back up to 500 mln eur worth of hybrid debt

* Sees gain of up to 150 mln euros if offer fully taken up

* Move could boost capital ratio by 16 basis points (Combines stories, adds RBI spokeswoman and background)

VIENNA, Feb 23 Raiffeisen Bank International AG joined the ranks of European banks offering to buy back hybrid debt as a way to strengthen capital adequacy ratios, launching a repurchase offer worth up to 500 million euros ($662 million).

A spokeswoman said on Thursday the offer, which runs until March 5, could generate a gain of up to 150 million euros and boost the lender's capital ratio by 16 basis points if fully taken up by investors.

For a list of issues covered by the buyback see

Austrian peer Erste Group last week also offered to buy back up to a nominal 500 million euros worth of hybrid capital to help reach European capital adequacy targets.

Several banks have adopted the tactic ahead of the European Banking Authority's (EBA) deadline for major banks to have core capital worth 9 percent of risk-weighted assets by mid-2012.

The EBA calculated last year that the overall Raiffeisen group needed to fill a capital shortfall of around 2.1 billion euros to have a Core Tier 1 capital ratio of 9 percent.

Raiffeisen Zentralbank group, RBI's unlisted parent, had achieved around 1.4 billion euros of its campaign and steps worth another 1.6 billion were under way, RBI said last month.

The group has said it aims to generate 3 billion euros in all without resorting to any more state aid.

"You know we have got 20 measures to meet the target. This (hybrid buyback) is just one of them and we are feeling pretty comfortable," the spokeswoman said.

RBI had said on Tuesday its own core Tier 1 ratio amounted to 9.3 percent at the end of 2011. ($1=0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mike Nesbit)