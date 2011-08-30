(Adds quotes)

VIENNA, Aug 30 - A potential capital increase by Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) could boost its free float, its chairman and head of its unlisted parent RZB said on Tuesday.

"It would be possible to have a higher free float. We will have a think about this," Walter Rothensteiner told a news conference on RZB's results.

It remained open to what extent RZB, which owns 78.5 percent of RBI, would take part in any share sale, he said, although it would retain a majority stake in any event.

He said RZB would not have to raise its own capital should it decide to take up new RBI shares.

"That is at least true as long as we don't do a 5 billion euro capital increase, but the market wouldn't swallow that anyway," he said.

RBI said last week it was considering selling new shares within a year depending on how financial markets and its business in emerging Europe develop.

Rothensteiner also said he did not think any deal for RZB's regional bank owners to buy back a nearly 6 percent stake in the group from Oesterreichische Volksbanken AG OTVVp.VI (OVAG) would happen before the end of 2011.

He would not rule out coming up with a solution within 12 months, he added.

Volksbanken, which failed this year's European bank stress test, is set to sell its eastern European arm VBI to Russia's Sberbank and wants to sell its RZB stake to RZB's owners as ways to shore up its balance sheet.

Rothensteiner said buying Volksbanken's RZB shares made only limited sense because they were already in the cooperative bank sector. Volksbanken is also owned by regional banks in Austria.

"We are thinking of how to find a clever solution," he said, adding Volksbanken's owners understood why RZB was reluctant to go ahead with a purchase.

OVAG could sell the shares to someone else, but has said it has no plans at this stage to do so. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Erica Billingham and Helen Massy-Beresford)