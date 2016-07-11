WARSAW, July 11 Spain's largest lender Banco Santander will look into the pending sale of Austrian Raiffeisen's Polish arm, raising the number of potential bidders to five, two market sources told Reuters.

"Santander is interested," said one person on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to media. Another person from the banking sector confirmed the news.

Santander declined to comment, while Raiffeisen was unavailable for comment.

Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) has said it aims to sell Raiffeisen Polbank IPO-RBP.WA, Poland's 10th lender by assets, to a Polish-listed rival as an alternative to floating the unit on the Warsaw bourse.

Sources told Reuters earlier that potential bidders include Poland's top PKO, its local rival Alior, controlled by state insurer PZU, France's top listed lender BNP Paribas and Dutch ING.

BNP already owns Poland's Bank BGZ, ING controls local ING Bank Slaski and Santander owns the third largest bank, BZ WBK.

RBI intends to sell Polbank as part of a restructuring plan aimed at shrinking its balance sheet and bolstering its core capital ratio.

The unit may fetch 0.8 billion-1.0 billion euros ($900 million-$1.1 billion) when stripped of its problematic Swiss franc-denominated mortgage portfolio.

A newly imposed Polish bank tax and low interest rates have made business more difficult for smaller banks. Poland's conservative government wants state-run banks to raise their market share through takeovers.

Poland's banking sector is now 60 percent owned by foreign lenders such as Santander, Commerzbank, or UniCredit . UniCredit, owner of Poland's second biggest bank Pekao, is also reviewing its holdings, a source told Reuters earlier this year. ($1 = 0.9056 euros) (Additional reporting in VIENNA by Kirsti Knolle and in MADRID by Jesus Aguado; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)