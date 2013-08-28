BRIEF-Banca Mediolanum total net inflows in Feb.at EUR 438 million
* Total net inflows in February at 438 million euros ($462.40 million)
VIENNA Aug 28 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Zentralbank's core tier 1 capital ratio fell to 10.2 percent of risk-weighted assets from 10.9 percent at the end of 2012, it said on Tuesday.
RZB is the unlisted parent of Raiffeisen Bank International , which already reported second-quarter group profit fell by a quarter to 120 million euros as costs rose more than expected and it took a one-off hit for an upfront booking of a Hungarian bank levy.
"During challenging times, our goal is not to constantly set new records," RZB Chief Executive Walter Rothensteiner said, saying first-half results reflected stable performance in its core business and a good strategic stance. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
MUMBAI, March 7 India's top e-commerce company Flipkart is holding talks with investors to raise up to $1 billion in one of its biggest funding rounds so far, a source familiar with developments said on Wednesday.
LONDON, March 8 Britain will look at ways of making it easier to sell North Sea oil and gas fields by changing tax rules in order to keep them producing for longer, the finance ministry said.