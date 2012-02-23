BRIEF-Bahrain's Securities and Investment FY profit falls
* FY consol net profit 2.3 nln dinars versus 2.8 million dinars year ago
VIENNA, Feb 23 ORIGINAL ISSUE SIZE PURCHASE Securities ISIN CODE (EURmn) PRICE Series II 5.895%/ E + 270 bps Perp. XS0173287862 100 73.00% Tier 1 Call 2013 Series III CMS10+10 XS0193631040 200 58.00% Tier 1 Perp Series IV 5.169%/ E + 195 bps Perp. XS0253262025 500 73.00% Tier 1 Call 2016 (Reporting by Michael Shields)
* Board recommends cash dividend of 5 percent for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs renewable agreement to raise amount to 50 million dinars for acquisition of Al Mulla International Finance co's investment portfolios Source:(http://bit.ly/2kVcubr) Further company coverage: