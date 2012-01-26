VIENNA Jan 26 Raiffeisen Bank International expects a hit of up to 60 million euros ($77.84 million) from Hungary's moves to let holders of foreign-currency loans repay them at below-market exchange rates, CEO Herbert Stepic told a newspaper.

"After the agreement with the (Hungarian) government we expect the amount of damage to be roughly between 55 million and 60 million euros, but we have made higher provisions," he told the Wirtschaftsblatt paper in an interview printed on Thursday.

He reiterated Raiffeisen had no intention of exiting Hungary.

($1 = 0.7708 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)