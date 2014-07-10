VIENNA, July 10 Raiffeisen Bank International
said it would take a charge of 120 to 160 million
euros ($164 to $218 million) as a result of new legislation in
Hungary requiring banks to compensate customers who took out
foreign-exchange loans.
"RBI estimates that this development could result in a one
off charge, including penalties, of between EUR 120 mn and EUR
160 mn, expected to be spread across Q2 and Q3 2014," the bank
said in a statement late on Wednesday.
"Income statement allocation of the charge is currently
being clarified."
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan. Editing by Jane Merriman)