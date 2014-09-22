BUDAPEST, Sept 22 Raiffeisen's
Hungarian unit could become profitable again by 2016 provided
there are no more government measures that could hurt the
financial sector, the bank's chief executive told business daily
Napi Gazdasag on Monday.
Heinz Wiedner said the government should reduce a windfall
tax on banks.
Asked if Raiffeisen had accumulated the provisions needed to
cover charges resulting from government measures to help foreign
currency borrowers, Wiedner said:
"The losses booked in the second quarter were based on our
preliminary estimates. As the detailed method to calculate
compensation (to clients) is not clear, we could not build
provisions for the full amount," Wiedner told the paper.
