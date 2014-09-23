* Austrian lender sees 2014 loss of 50-500 mln euros

* Expects mid-triple-digit million euro 2015 profit

* Shares fall to nearly three-year low (Adds quotes from conference call and news conference)

By Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber

VIENNA, Sept 23 Raiffeisen Bank International could lose as much as 500 million euros ($645 million) this year because of problems in Ukraine and Hungary, underscoring the risks of operating in crisis-hit central and eastern Europe.

Emerging Europe's number two lender said the conflict in Ukraine and Hungary's campaign to make banks cough up money for mispriced loans were unusual items and that it would make a "mid-triple-digit million euro" profit next year.

But even that lagged market expectations - now dashed - that the Austrian lender would make around 850 million euros next year, up from nearly 460 million initially expected in 2014.

RBI shares hit a nearly three-year low of 17.20 euros and were down more than nine percent at 17.95 euros by 1315 GMT.

Forecasting a loss this year of anywhere between 50 million and 500 million euros, Chief Executive Karl Sevelda said on Tuesday that the bank was well capitalised and would not need to raise more money after tapping shareholders for 2.8 billion euros this year.

Chief Risk Officer Johann Strobl stuck to his stance that the Raiffeisen group would pass the stress test of big euro zone lenders whose results will emerge next month.

But the group acknowledged that Russia - its single most profitable market - faces growing pressure from Western sanctions to punish Moscow for its alleged support of separatist rebels in Ukraine and a faltering Russian economy.

"If the new sanctions persist, we cannot rule out that banking relations could be negatively affected from a mid-term perspective," Sevelda told a conference call after RBI warned on Monday it expected its first annual loss in 2014.

He spoke after Mohamed El-Erian, the chief economic adviser at Allianz SE, warned that global markets do not fully appreciate the risk posed by the Ukrainian crisis, a conflict which could push Europe into recession.

Sevelda said it was too early to discuss whether RBI will pay a dividend on 2014 results.

Finance Chief Martin Gruell said the earnings guidance for 2015 was preliminary as its planning process was just starting.

"The reason why this is below certain estimates for 2015 is that the situation in Ukraine is still uncertain, so we have built some sort of risk buffer into that. Unfortunately also interest rate levels haven't really started to turn around and go up," he said, noting rates could even fall in Poland, putting pressure on net interest income.

REASSURANCE FROM BUDAPEST

RBI assumes that full-year 2014 risk costs for Russia will be twice the level booked in the first half but has no indication that a substantial number of Russian corporate customers could default, Strobl said.

He subsequently told reporters he expected bad loan costs to rise in Russia next year as the economy struggles.

Its Ukraine business - whose goodwill has been written down to zero - has been affected by the conflict with Russia. Fighting in eastern Ukraine that has crippled the economy there will sharply increase bad loans in Ukraine, it said.

If it writes down up to 60 million euros for intangible assets in Ukraine, no more writedowns are possible there.

In Hungary, legislation forcing banks to compensate customers for what the government called mispriced loans meant RBI expected total costs of up to 240 million euros, of which it had booked 67 million in the second quarter with the rest to come in the second half, it said.

It had earlier expected a 160 million euro hit from the law, but said it had to increase it given compound interest forecasts and new Hungarian central bank methodology for calculations.

Forced conversion of foreign-exchange loans to Hungarian borrowers who were burned when the forint weakened sharply also looms, but Sevelda said Hungarian government officials had told him of late not to be too worried.

"They all actually reassured me. They all said: 'the worst is over for you'," he told reporters, noting the Budapest government had now accomplished its goal of having half the banking system in domestic hands.

RBI on Monday revised its outlook to see 2014 risk provisions of 1.5 billion to 1.7 billion euros, up from its previous forecast of 1.3-1.4 billion.

RBI said that the Asset Quality Review (AQR) of big euro zone banks' balance sheets had played no role in its profit warning and that it had got no direct feedback yet from the European Central Bank, which is leading the AQR exercise.

(1 US dollar = 0.7758 euro) (Additional reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely/Keith Weir)