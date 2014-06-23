VIENNA, June 23 Raiffeisen Bank International's
business in Russia and Ukraine is holding up well
despite a political standoff between the countries, which has
fuelled East-West tensions, RBI Chairman Walter Rothensteiner
said on Monday.
"Business in both countries is going relatively without
complaint," Rothensteiner, who is also chief executive of RBI's
unlisted parent Raiffeisen Zentralbank (RZB), told
reporters. Russia is RBI's most profitable single market.
Rothensteiner reiterated that RBI, which this month repaid
1.75 billion euros ($2.38 billion) in Austrian state aid it got
in 2009 to help weather the financial crisis, would repay by
year's end the non-voting capital it raised at the same time
from private investors.
A third of the remaining 750 million euros is owed to RZB, a
third to Germany's DZ Bank and a third to other
private investors, he said.
($1 = 0.7366 Euros)
