VIENNA, Sept 23 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International cannot rule out that new sanctions on Russia could hurt its banking business over time but it sees no need for a capital increase, Chief Executive Karl Sevelda said on Tuesday.

"If the new sanctions persist, we cannot rule out that banking relations could be negatively affected from a mid-term perspective," Sevelda said on a conference call following a profit warning late on Monday.

"We feel sufficiently capitalised, we do not see the need for a capital increase," he said.

(Reporting by Michael Shields and Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely)