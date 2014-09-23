VIENNA, Sept 23 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank
International cannot rule out that new sanctions on
Russia could hurt its banking business over time but it sees no
need for a capital increase, Chief Executive Karl Sevelda said
on Tuesday.
"If the new sanctions persist, we cannot rule out that
banking relations could be negatively affected from a mid-term
perspective," Sevelda said on a conference call following a
profit warning late on Monday.
"We feel sufficiently capitalised, we do not see the need
for a capital increase," he said.
