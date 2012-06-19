NEW YORK, June 19 Rangeland Energy's North Dakota crude oil terminal began service this month with the capacity to move 120,000 barrels per day of Bakken crude, more than the 100,000 initially planned, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Increasing customer demand to move growing Bakken and North Forks crude has pushed North Dakota to the top tier of U.S. oil-producing states, second only to Texas, with output of 609,000 bpd reported in April.

The facility also increased the capacity of its pipeline connector to 75,000 bpd, 5,000 more than originally anticipated. The pipeline connector is tied in with the Tesoro and Enbridge pipeline systems. There are five storage tanks included, each able to hold 120,000 barrels of crude.

The expansion is the result of growing demand for storage and shipping with Flint Hills and U.S. Oil.

Rangeland is a privately held company formed to develop midstream assets and has focused primarily on North Dakota. (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Dale Hudson)