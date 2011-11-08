* Project faces fierce opposition
* Committee chair says it is affordable
* New line would ease strain on network, cut journey times
LONDON, Nov 8 A key parliamentary committee
backed the government's plans to build a 32 billion pound ($51
billion) high-speed rail network on Tuesday, saying the project
would dramatically improve transport links and could bring big
economic benefits.
The proposed 400 km per hour line connecting London with
major cities to the north has run into angry opposition from
people living near the route -- many of them supporters of Prime
Minister David Cameron's Conservative Party -- who worry about
the impact on their homes and the countryside.
Parliament's Transport Committee, which includes politicians
from all the main parties, concluded after an inquiry that there
was a good case for a high-speed rail network and broadly
supported the government's plans.
"A high-speed line offers potential economic and strategic
benefits which a conventional line does not, including a
dramatic improvement in connectivity between our major cities,
(London's) Heathrow and other airports, and the rest of Europe,"
said committee chair Louise Ellman.
Britain's coalition government is slashing public spending
over the next four years to rein in a big budget deficit.
But Ellman, from the opposition Labour Party, said the
high-speed rail project, entailing spending of around 2 billion
pounds a year over 17 years, was affordable.
"High speed rail may be a catalyst for economic growth,
helping to rebalance the economy and bridge the north-south
divide," she said, referring to the income gap between the north
of England and the more prosperous south.
However, she voiced concern that, under current plans,
high-speed rail lines will not reach the northern cities of
Manchester and Leeds for more than 20 years.
The government's proposal is for a new Y-shaped high-speed
rail network. The initial phase would connect London and
Birmingham by 2026, reducing journey times to 49 minutes from
84. Lines to Manchester and Leeds would open by 2033.
A public consultation on the project ended in July and the
government is due to announce its final decision on high-speed
rail before the end of the year.
Britain lags far behind many Asian and European countries in
high-speed rail. It has only about 110 km of high-speed line,
linking London to mainland Europe via the Channel Tunnel.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Steve Addison)