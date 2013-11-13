By Rod Nickel
| WINNIPEG, Manitoba
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Nov 13 Canada's two main
railways, Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian
Pacific Railway Ltd, have done an "adequate" job of
moving this year's record harvests to port, the country's
agriculture minister said on Wednesday.
Western Canadian farmers produced the biggest grain and
oilseed harvests on record this year, according to government
estimates, straining the system of moving crops from farms to
ports for export.
Grain handlers have grumbled that railways are not
dedicating enough cars for grain, a complaint dismissed by
Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz.
"I'm not an apologist for the railways, but I do agree with
(Canadian National). Putting more cars on the freeway at rush
hour doesn't make it more efficient," Ritz told reporters in
Winnipeg, Manitoba.
He said the growing volume of oil moving by rail could
become a problem for farmers and grain handlers by displacing
crop shipments, but that it was not yet an issue.
Canada is the world's second-largest wheat exporting
country, and the top shipper of canola. Richardson
International, Viterra and Cargill Ltd are
its largest grain handlers.
"We've moved record amounts of grain in the middle of a
record harvest in Canada in September and October," CP Rail
Chief Operating Officer Keith Creel said in webcast comments
from a Goldman Sachs investor conference in Boston.
"In fact, order of magnitude, about 20 percent more than
we've ever moved before."
CP has dedicated about 5,500 cars per week to hauling grain
this autumn, the equivalent of more than 500,000 tonnes.
A CN spokesman could not be immediately reached.
Ritz said he did not see any quick fix for smoothing the
flow of grain from the Western provinces to ports on Canada's
West Coast and Great Lakes, but he suggested the government
should rethink a cap it imposes on the revenue that railways can
earn from western grain.
"I think in a market-driven economy, that needs to be looked
at. You're competing with oil, with potash, with coal, with
timber on the rail lines - and then there's a cap on one
commodity. Guess which one the railways aren't going to haul?"
The Canadian government implemented the grain revenue cap in
2000 after it eliminated a subsidy for grain movement by rail
called the Crow Rate.
Ritz acknowledged that crops moved into the storage and
handling system more gradually in past years, when the Canadian
Wheat Board had a marketing monopoly on most western wheat and
barley. The Conservative government stripped the CWB of its
monopoly, effective August 2012, a change that puts more stress
on the logistics system in autumn, but it also gives farmers
more immediate cash flow, he said.
A new Canadian law this year forces railways to reach
service agreements with shippers that request them and could
impose penalties on the railways if they fail to meet their
obligations.